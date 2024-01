Se modifica toque de queda decretado en Ecuador desde principios de año

A police officer provides security in a metro in Quito on January 15, 2025, days after the government declared a state of emergency and curfew following the escape from prison of one of the country's most powerful narcotics gang bosses. Ecuador's security forces on Sunday took back control of several prisons that had fallen into the hands of gang members, after securing the release of more than 200 officials held hostage inside the jails. The country's simmering security crisis erupted last week as the government and powerful narco gangs declared all-out war on each other, after the prison escape of a dangerous drug lord, Jose Adolfo Macias, known by the alias "Fito." (Photo by Rodrigo BUENDIA / AFP) (Photo by RODRIGO BUENDIA/AFP via Getty Images) / RODRIGO BUENDIA