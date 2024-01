Presidente de Ecuador se encamina a ser el 'Bukele' suramericano

Ecuador's new President Daniel Noboa leaves the National Assembly after being inaugurated, in Quito on November 23, 2023. Ecuador's new president, the 35-year-old millionaire heir to a banana empire, Daniel Noboa, took office Thursday as the leader of a country gripped by a bloody drug war. (Photo by Galo PAGUAY / AFP) (Photo by GALO PAGUAY/AFP via Getty Images) / GALO PAGUAY