Lionel Messi jugará un amistoso contra Newell’s en Estados Unidos

Lionel Messi celebra un gol con la camiseta de Newell's icónica de Diego Maradona, jugando para el Barcelona

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi pays tribute for late Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona by revealing a Newell's Old Boys jersey after scoring his team's fourth goal during the Spanish League football match between FC Barcelona and CA Osasuna at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, on November 29, 2020.