Vladimir Putin viajará esta semana a Arabia Saudí y Emiratos Árabes

Moscow (Russian Federation), 03/12/2023.- Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony to receive credentials from newly arrived foreign ambassadors at the Alexander Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, 04 December 2023. Russia is ready to develop partnerships with all countries that reciprocate in this area, said Vladimir Putin. (Rusia, Moscú) EFE/EPA/VYACHESLAV PROKOFYEV /SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT / VYACHESLAV PROKOFYEV /SPUTNIK/KR ( EFE )