Turquía, el Darién Euroasiático

AYDIN, TURKEY - NOVEMBER 3: (TURKEY OUT) Coast Guard Command teams caught refugees trying to flee abroad in the Aegean Sea on November 3, 2023 in Aydin, Turkey. In the Aegean Sea, which is the grave of thousands of refugees, there is a life market every day. Hundreds of thousands of people fleeing wars, bombs, climate crisis and poverty are dying on their journey for a new life. Syrians, Palestinians, Lebanese, Afghans, Afghans, Africans and even Myanmar refugees from different countries of Asia and the Middle East who fall into the net of human traffickers are trying to reach the Greek Islands by inflatable boats regardless of bad weather and sea conditions. (Photo by Ugur Yildirim/ dia images via Getty Images) / dia images