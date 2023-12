Venezuela celebra referendo para definir situación del Esequibo

A woman votes at a polling station during a consultative referendum mock on Venezuelan sovereignty over the Esequibo, in Caracas on November 19, 2023. Next December 3 Venezuela will hold a referendum on whether to annex the Esequibo region -a contested oil-rich region administered by Guyana and which makes up more than two-thirds of its territory and home to 125,000 of its 800,000 citizens. The dispute over Esequibo dates back to 1899 when an arbitration tribunal fixed the border between Venezuela and Guyana -- a former colony of both Britain and the Netherlands. (Photo by Federico Parra / AFP) (Photo by FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via Getty Images) / FEDERICO PARRA