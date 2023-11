Explosión de carro bomba en la frontera entre EE.UU. y Canadá deja dos muertos

Niagara Falls (United States), 22/11/2023.- Law enforcement secure the roadway leading to the Rainbow Bridge after a vehicle exploded at the Niagara Falls International Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the United States and Canada in Niagara Falls, New York, USA, 22 November 2023. At least two people have reportedly been killed in the explosion which happened earlier on 22 November and all the bridges between the United States and Canada in the area have been closed. (Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/PAT CRAY / PAT CRAY ( EFE )