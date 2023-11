Ucrania espera reforzar sus lazos con Argentina y plantea posible cumbre con Latinoamérica

Chasiv Yar (Ukraine), 09/11/2023.- Local residents walk around residential buildings in Chasiv Yar, near the frontline in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, 09 November 2023, amid the Russian invasion. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK / OLEG PETRASYUK ( EFE )