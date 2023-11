Fiscalía guatemalteca pide retirar inmunidad o fuero político a presidente electo

People take part in a demonstration to demand the resignation of Attorney General Consuelo Porras and prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche, accused of generating an electoral crisis to affect Guatemalan President-elect Bernardo Arevalo and the Semilla party, in Guatemala City on September 2, 2023. The elected president of Guatemala, the social democrat Bernardo Arevalo, denounced on Friday the existence of a "coup d'etat" plan to prevent him from assuming power in January 2024 after winning the August 20 runoff. (Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP) (Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images) / JOHAN ORDONEZ