50.000 palestinos huyen del norte de la Franja de Gaza

GAZA CITY, GAZA - NOVEMBER 08: Palestinians leave from the northern part of the Gaza to flee the central and southern parts of the Gaza Strip on November 08, 2023. Since Oct.7, the Israeli army's attacks have caused significant damage in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, making it difficult for civilians living in the region to move to the south. (Photo by Ashraf Amra/Anadolu via Getty Images) / Anadolu Agency