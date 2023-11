Renuncia el primer ministro de Portugal, António Costa

LISBON, PORTUGAL - OCTOBER 09: Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa stands in front of a Portuguese flag during the signature of memorandums of agreement at the end of the one-on-one meeting with the President of Romania Klaus Iohannis at the PM Official Residence during the last of the Romanian president three-day State Visit to the country on October 09, 2023, in Lisbon, Portugal. The President of Romania Klaus Iohannis also met with the Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Lisbon Mayor Carlos Moedas, and the President of Portuguese Parliament Augusto Santos Silva. (Photo by Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) / Horacio Villalobos