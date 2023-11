Tormenta Pilar causa muertos y destrozos en El Salvador

SAN NICOL·S LEMPA, EL SALVADOR - 2023/10/31: A man shelters from the rain while walking home. El Salvadoran government released a national state of emergency due to Storm Pilar. According to the US National Hurricane Center, Storm Pilar brought heavy rains to EL Salvador. They informed the public that heavy rains would produce flash and urban flooding and mudslides in higher terrain areas. (Photo by Camilo Freedman/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) / SOPA Images