Israel ha bombardeado más de lo necesario

Flashes are seen lighting up the sky during an Israeli military attack on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on November 2, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. Thousands of civilians, both Palestinians and Israelis, have died since October 7, 2023, after Palestinian Hamas militants based in the Gaza Strip entered southern Israel in an unprecedented attack triggering a war declared by Israel on Hamas with retaliatory bombings on Gaza. (Photo by SAID KHATIB / AFP) (Photo by SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images) / SAID KHATIB