Comenzó la evacuación de heridos y extranjeros desde Gaza hacia Egipto

Arish (Egypt), 01/11/2023.- Health personnell carry an injured evacuee from Gaza on a stretcher at a hospital in Arish, Egypt, 01 November 2023. Ambulances carrying evacuees from the Gaza Strip were driven through the border crossing at Rafah on 01 November. As per the agreement made by Egypt, Israel, and Hamas, a number of foreign nationals and individuals with critical injuries will be permitted to evacuate the besieged territory. More than 8,500 Palestinians and at least 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. (Egipto) EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI / KHALED ELFIQI ( EFE )