Biden apoya versión israelí sobre bombardeo a hospital en Gaza y arremete contra Hamás

Tel Aviv (Israel), 18/10/2023.- A handout photo made available by Israel's Government Press Office (GPO) shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) welcoming US President Joe Biden to Israel, at Ben-Gurion International Airport 18 October 2023. Biden has arrived in Israel to express his solidarity and discuss war plans with its leaders. EFE/EPA/GPO/Avi Ohion HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES