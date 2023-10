Líbano, el posible nuevo frente de batalla de Israel que ya lucha con Hamás

Dahaira (Lebanon), 10/10/2023.- A man looks at a wall house that was hit by Israeli shelling, in Dhayra border village with Israel, south Lebanon, 10 October 2023. According to Hezbollah, three fighters of the group were killed during Israeli shelling on villages in South Lebanon on 09 October. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said tanks struck two observation posts belonging to Hezbollah in response to the rockets launched from Lebanon at Israel. (Líbano) EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH / WAEL HAMZEH ( EFE )