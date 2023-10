Guerra en Israel: las cifras de extranjeros muertos y desaparecidos

Gaza City (-), 09/10/2023.- Palestinians carry a wounded man at Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, 10 October 2023. More than 900 Israelis and over 700 Palestinians have been killed and thousands more injured since the conflict escalated on 07 October, when the militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on 09 October ordered a 'complete siege' of Gaza, cutting off electricity, food, water and fuel to the Palestinian enclave as Israeli retaliation strikes continued to hit Hamas targets. EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD / HAITHAM IMAD ( EFE )