Banco Mundial preocupado por la “escalada impactante” de violencia en Israel

Marrakesh (Morocco), 08/10/2023.- Flags flutter at the entrance of the venue hosting the 2023 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Marrakesh, Morocco, 08 October 2023. The meetings are taking place in Marrakech between 09 and 15 October. (Marruecos) EFE/EPA/JALAL MORCHIDI / JALAL MORCHIDI ( EFE )