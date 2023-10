Fijan juicio de senador Bob Menéndez para el 6 de mayo

Washington (United States), 28/09/2023.- Democratic Senator from New Jersey Bob Menendez (C) walks off the Senate floor to a closed-door meeting with Senate Democrats about his federal indictment in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 28 September 2023. Menendez is rejecting calls for him to step down, and has pled not guilty to federal bribery charges in New York City. (Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO / JIM LO SCALZO ( EFE )