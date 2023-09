U. Europea se reúne para discutir pacto sobre gestión de crisis migratorias

Lampedusa (Italy), 19/09/2023.- A group of 1,544 migrants wait to be relocated at Lampedusa, Italy, 19 September 2023. Migrants will be escorted to the island's commercial port, where they will board the Galaxy ferry to Porto Empedocle near Agrigento. The Agrigento Prefecture ordered the relocation. According to ANSA, when migrants disembark, they are asked for their name and personal information, photographed, and given a progressive arrival number. The information gathered is written on a card that they wear around their necks. They are then transferred in the order in which they arrived. They are examined by the Red Cross for their health. The transfers have already begun, but it is currently impossible to predict how long they will last. More ships are expected to arrive on 19 September. (Italia) EFE/EPA/CIRO FUSCO / CIRO FUSCO ( EFE )