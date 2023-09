Guionistas de Hollywood logran acuerdo y terminan huelga

Los Angeles (United States), 21/09/2023.- WGA (Writers Guild of America) member demonstrates holding a sign reading 'Let's Circle Back' in front of Netflix Headquarter together with SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) members in Los Angeles, California, USA, 21 September 2023. The Writers Guild of America enters a second consecutive day of negotiation with the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers). Both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA are on strike fighting for better compensation, contracts, and protection against AI. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT / ETIENNE LAURENT ( EFE )