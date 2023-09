Matteo Messina, considerado el “último padrino” de la mafia, falleció en Italia

Palermo (Italy), 16/01/2023.- A handout mugshot made available by Italy's Carabinieri shows Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, Italy's most wanted man, following his arrest in Palermo, Sicily, by the Carabinieri police's ROS unit after 30 years on the run, 16 January 2023. Denaro has died, it was announced 25 September 2023. The 61-year-old was thought to be a boss of the notorious Cosa Nostra Mafia and spent 30 years on the run before he was detained in January. (Italia) EFE/EPA/CARABINIERI HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES / CARABINIERI HANDOUT ( EFE )