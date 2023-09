Las victimas mortales en el terremoto de Marruecos superan las 2.000 personas

Amizmiz (Morocco), 09/09/2023.- The army recovers the corpses of earthquake victims, in Tafeghaghte, Morocco, 09 September 2023. A powerful earthquake that hit central Morocco late 08 September, killed 1,037 people and injured more than 1,200 others, the country's Interior Ministry announced on 09 September cited by public television. The earthquake, measuring magnitude 6.8 according to the USGS, damaged buildings from villages and towns in the Atlas Mountains to Marrakesh. (Terremoto/sismo, Marruecos) EFE/EPA/JALAL MORCHIDI / JALAL MORCHIDI ( EFE )