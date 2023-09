Tifón Saola se debilita mientras cruza por el sur de China

Hong Kong (China), 02/09/2023.- A woman takes a photo of trees brought down by Typhoon Saola on a road in Central, Hong Kong, China, 02 September 2023. The No. 10 typhoon warning, for the first time since 2018, was raised on the night of 01 September as Typhoon Saola swept past Hong Kong. EFE/EPA/Bertha WANG / Bertha WANG ( EFE )