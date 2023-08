El fuego en la isla de Tenerife, el mayor del año en España, afecta ya a 13.383 hectáreas

A picture taken in the night of August 19, 2023 shows the fronts of the forest fire on hills above houses, in the Guimar valley on the Canary Island of Tenerife. The blaze, which officials say is the most "complex fire" to hit the Canary Islands in 40 years, broke out on August 15 in a mountainous area of northeastern Tenerife. 225 firefighters are struggling against the ferocious blaze which has so far destroyed nearly 5,000 hectares (more than 12,000 acres) of land, has a perimeter of 50 kilometres (30 miles) and led to the evacuation and/or confinement of some 7,600 people from nine population centers. (Photo by DESIREE MARTIN / AFP) (Photo by DESIREE MARTIN/AFP via Getty Images) / DESIREE MARTIN