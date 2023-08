Neymar habría aceptado la propuesta del Al-Hilal: el anuncio oficial ya tendría fecha

Al Hilal are close to completing Neymar Jr deal. There are still things to sort and contracts to check so documents will be prepared soon 🚨🔵🇸🇦 #AlHilal



Neymar approved the transfer, now up to formal part of the negotiation.



Sources feel Al Hilal hope for deal done within 24h.