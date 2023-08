Estados Unidos nombró fiscal especial para caso de Hunter Biden

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland delvers a statement at the U.S. Department of Justice August 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. Garland announced that U.S. Attorney David Weiss will be appointed special counsel in the ongoing probe of Hunter Biden, the son of U.S. President Joe Biden. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) / DREW ANGERER