Se agrava la crisis en Israel con la aprobación de la nueva Ley por parte del Parlamento

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - JULY 23: A woman holds a placard with a photo of Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu as the right wing holds a rally to support the government's judicial overhaul on July 23, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. The knesset is set for critical bill vote that would prevent the High Court of Justice to overruling government decisions if deemed unreasonable. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images) / AMIR LEVY