Caso Donald Trump: Juicio al expresidente inicia el 14 de agosto

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 04: Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits with his attorneys inside the courtroom during his arraignment at the Manhattan Criminal Court April 4, 2023 in New York City. Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts stemming from hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. With his indictment, Trump will become the first former U.S. president in history to be charged with a criminal offense. (Photo by Timothy A. Clary-Pool/Getty Images) / TIMOTHY A. CLARY