Are you ready to take your English to the next level? With Get Inglés you can do just that, in a fun and informative way!

Each episode deals with some of the most common mistakes non-native (and even some native!) English speakers make. Produced in Colombia for a Colombian audience, Get Inglés also introduces the foreign listener to some quirky Colombianisms that are important to know if visiting or living here. After all, there's much more to language-learning than good grammar and an extensive vocabulary. Get Inglés gives you the holistic approach, in an easy-to-listen-to, compact format.

If you want to get in touch with our hosts, you can find Brendan Corrigan on Twitter, @wwaycorrigan. For Cormac Ross, visit www.studyagency.com.

ÚLTIMOS EPISODIOS

ENCUENTRE AQUI LOS PODCAST DE LOS PROGRAMAS

¿CÓMO PUEDO SUBSCRIBIRME A LOS PODCAST?

CARACOL RADIO Ofrece todos sus contenidos en formato podcast, es decir, podrás suscribirte mediante la tecnología RSS para recibir los últimos episodios de nuestros programas y secciones tan pronto como los emitamos o publiquemos en la web.

Para suscribirte a cualquier podcast, selecciona el icono de podcast (añadir), copia la dirección del fichero y pégalo en tu cliente favorito. En este artículo tienes una selección de los mejores para móvil (iOS y Android) y para ordenador en Windows, macOS y las diferentes distribuciones de Linux.

También puedes suscribirte a través de los agregadores Apple Podcasts o iTunes , Spotify , Deezer o Google Podcast .

