Are you ready to take your English to the next level? With Get Inglés you can do just that, in a fun and informative way!

Each episode deals with some of the most common mistakes non-native (and even some native!) English speakers make. Produced in Colombia for a Colombian audience, Get Inglés also introduces the foreign listener to some quirky Colombianisms that are important to know if visiting or living here. After all, there's much more to language-learning than good grammar and an extensive vocabulary. Get Inglés gives you the holistic approach, in an easy-to-listen-to, compact format.

If you want to get in touch with our hosts, you can find Brendan Corrigan on Twitter, @wwaycorrigan. For Cormac Ross, visit www.studyagency.com.