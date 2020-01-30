Comediante estadounidense recibió subscripción gratuita a Pornhub

Se trata del actor, productor y comediante Kumail Nanjiani, quien hace unos meses dejó a más de una con la boca abierta, por una foto en la que se ve su nueva transformación física, para su papel en The Eternals, una de las nuevas producciones para el universo cinematográfico de Marvel.
Pero la imagen que compartió a través de sus redes sociales, no solo sorprendió a los fanáticos, sino también a la página para adultos Pornhub. Nanjinani, aseguró que el sitio, le otorgó una subscripción premium sin costo por los próximos 10 años.
En la entrevista en el programa nocturno de Conan O'Brien, el actor admitió "El porno gratis es bueno, pero cuando vas a premium… podría hasta desarrollar fetiches locos en los próximos 10 años."
La producción The Eternals, se estrenará el próximo 6 de noviembre, y en su elenco habrán personajes de la talla de Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek y Kit Harington.
I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, a massive thanks to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, limber and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thank you for forcing me to do cheat meals David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals. And finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day. #thirstyshirtless (Photo by @markupson.) (edit: I left off one very important person: @lancecallahan who trained me for 6 years and helped me build the foundation I could use to do this. Thank you!)
