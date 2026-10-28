VIDEO | Imágenes aéreas del choque de trenes en Toledo, España: últimas noticias

TOLEDO, SPAIN - OCTOBER 28: Emergency teams work at the scene of a collision involving two high-speed trains near Urda station in Toledo province, Spain, on October 28, 2026. The death toll has risen to 46, according to Spanish media reports. Preliminary information suggests that a Renfe AVE train struck the rear of a stationary Iryo train, causing two carriages to derail and fall down an embankment. Emergency crews continue rescue and response operations as authorities investigate the cause of the collision. Burak Akbulut / Anadolu (Photo by BURAK AKBULUT / Anadolu via AFP) / BURAK AKBULUT