VIDEO | Imágenes aéreas del choque de trenes en Toledo, España: últimas noticias

El grave accidente ocurrió en la mañana de este martes 28 de octubre,
sobre las 8:54 (hora local), en inmediaciones del municipio de Urda, en la provincia de Toledo.
Según el reporte preliminar de las autoridades, e
l tren de alta velocidad AVE 2080, que cubría la ruta Madrid-Sevilla, colisionó por alcance contra el Iryo 6076, que se desplazaba por delante en el mismo tramo, a la altura del kilómetro 119+700. Lea también: Accidente de trenes en Toledo: vecinos se movilizan para ayudar a los afectados con comida y refugio
Tras el impacto,
varios vagones del segundo tren se salieron de la vía. E quipos de emergencia, bomberos y personal sanitario se desplazaron de inmediato al lugar para las labores de rescate y evacuación de los pasajeros. Las autoridades confirmaron más de 60 muertos y decenas de heridos, mientras avanza la atención de la emergencia.Por ahora se desconocen las causas exactas del siniestro. Le puede interesar: “Ha sido una experiencia horrible”: sobreviviente al accidente de trenes en Toledo, España
Las investigaciones se centran en establecer las condiciones de circulación en la línea y el estado de los sistemas de señalización de seguridad.
España: imágenes de choque de trenes TOLEDO, SPAIN - OCTOBER 28: Emergency teams work at the scene of a collision involving two high-speed trains near Urda station in Toledo province, Spain, on October 28, 2026. The death toll has risen to 46, according to Spanish media reports. Preliminary information suggests that a Renfe AVE train struck the rear of a stationary Iryo train, causing two carriages to derail and fall down an embankment. Emergency crews continue rescue and response operations as authorities investigate the cause of the collision. Burak Akbulut / Anadolu (Photo by BURAK AKBULUT / Anadolu via AFP) / BURAK AKBULUT TOLEDO, SPAIN - OCTOBER 28: Emergency teams work at the scene of a collision involving two high-speed trains near Urda station in Toledo province, Spain, on October 28, 2026. The death toll has risen to 46, according to Spanish media reports. Preliminary information suggests that a Renfe AVE train struck the rear of a stationary Iryo train, causing two carriages to derail and fall down an embankment. Emergency crews continue rescue and response operations as authorities investigate the cause of the collision. Burak Akbulut / Anadolu (Photo by BURAK AKBULUT / Anadolu via AFP) / BURAK AKBULUT Ths still image from video taken and released by Spain's Civil Guard on October 28, 2026 shows an aerial scene of a train crash between a high speed Renfe AVE train and Iryo train around 150kms south of Madrid between Urda and Los Yebenes in the province of Toledo. (Photo by Handout / Guardia Civil / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / GUARDIA CIVIL / HANDOUT / " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / HANDOUT Emergency services are seen at the site of a train collision between a high speed Renfe AVE train and Iryo train around 150kms south of Madrid between Urda and Los Yebenes in the province of Toledo, on October 28, 2026. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) / JAVIER SORIANO Emergency services work at the site of a train collision between a high speed Renfe AVE train and Iryo train around 150kms south of Madrid between Urda and Los Yebenes in the province of Toledo, on October 28, 2026. (Photo by Javier SORIANO / AFP) / JAVIER SORIANO Emergency services work at the site of a train crash between a high speed Renfe AVE train and Iryo train around 150kms south of Madrid between Urda and Los Yebenes in the province of Toledo, on October 28, 2026. (Photo by Javier SORIANO / AFP) / JAVIER SORIANO Ampliar TOLEDO, SPAIN - OCTOBER 28: Emergency teams work at the scene of a collision involving two high-speed trains near Urda station in Toledo province, Spain, on October 28, 2026. The death toll has risen to 46, according to Spanish media reports. Preliminary information suggests that a Renfe AVE train struck the rear of a stationary Iryo train, causing two carriages to derail and fall down an embankment. Emergency crews continue rescue and response operations as authorities investigate the cause of the collision. Burak Akbulut / Anadolu (Photo by BURAK AKBULUT / Anadolu via AFP) / BURAK AKBULUT TOLEDO, SPAIN - OCTOBER 28: Emergency teams work at the scene of a collision involving two high-speed trains near Urda station in Toledo province, Spain, on October 28, 2026. The death toll has risen to 46, according to Spanish media reports. Preliminary information suggests that a Renfe AVE train struck the rear of a stationary Iryo train, causing two carriages to derail and fall down an embankment. Emergency crews continue rescue and response operations as authorities investigate the cause of the collision. Burak Akbulut / Anadolu (Photo by BURAK AKBULUT / Anadolu via AFP) / BURAK AKBULUT Ths still image from video taken and released by Spain's Civil Guard on October 28, 2026 shows an aerial scene of a train crash between a high speed Renfe AVE train and Iryo train around 150kms south of Madrid between Urda and Los Yebenes in the province of Toledo. (Photo by Handout / Guardia Civil / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / GUARDIA CIVIL / HANDOUT / " - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / HANDOUT Emergency services are seen at the site of a train collision between a high speed Renfe AVE train and Iryo train around 150kms south of Madrid between Urda and Los Yebenes in the province of Toledo, on October 28, 2026. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) / JAVIER SORIANO Emergency services work at the site of a train collision between a high speed Renfe AVE train and Iryo train around 150kms south of Madrid between Urda and Los Yebenes in the province of Toledo, on October 28, 2026. (Photo by Javier SORIANO / AFP) / JAVIER SORIANO Emergency services work at the site of a train crash between a high speed Renfe AVE train and Iryo train around 150kms south of Madrid between Urda and Los Yebenes in the province of Toledo, on October 28, 2026. (Photo by Javier SORIANO / AFP) / JAVIER SORIANO Cerrar