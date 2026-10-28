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28 oct 2026 Actualizado 14:08

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VIDEO | Imágenes aéreas del choque de trenes en Toledo, España: últimas noticias

Las vistas desde helicópteros muestran los vagones descarrilados tras la colisión de los dos trenes en Toledo:

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El grave accidente ocurrió en la mañana de este martes 28 de octubre, sobre las 8:54 (hora local), en inmediaciones del municipio de Urda, en la provincia de Toledo.

Según el reporte preliminar de las autoridades, el tren de alta velocidad AVE 2080, que cubría la ruta Madrid-Sevilla, colisionó por alcance contra el Iryo 6076, que se desplazaba por delante en el mismo tramo, a la altura del kilómetro 119+700.

Lea también: Accidente de trenes en Toledo: vecinos se movilizan para ayudar a los afectados con comida y refugio

Tras el impacto, varios vagones del segundo tren se salieron de la vía. Equipos de emergencia, bomberos y personal sanitario se desplazaron de inmediato al lugar para las labores de rescate y evacuación de los pasajeros.

Las autoridades confirmaron más de 60 muertos y decenas de heridos, mientras avanza la atención de la emergencia.Por ahora se desconocen las causas exactas del siniestro.

Le puede interesar: “Ha sido una experiencia horrible”: sobreviviente al accidente de trenes en Toledo, España

Las investigaciones se centran en establecer las condiciones de circulación en la línea y el estado de los sistemas de señalización de seguridad.

España: imágenes de choque de trenes

Daniela Puerto

Daniela Puerto

"Periodista de la Universidad del Rosario con mención en Relaciones Internacionales y énfasis en el...

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