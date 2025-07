Hamás anunció que liberará a diez rehenes, pero denuncia “intransigencia” de Israel

TEL AVIV (Israel), 09/07/2025.- Former hostage Agam Berger (C) stands with families and supporters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, and other released hostages during a march calling for the release of the remaining hostages, in Tel Aviv, Israel , 09 July 2025. According to the Israeli military, around 50 hostages remain in captivity in the Gaza Strip, of whom up to 20 are believed to be alive. EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN / ABIR SULTAN ( EFE )