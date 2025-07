Corte de Ecuador recibe de Estados Unidos pedido de extradición del narcotraficante Fito

Drug trafficker Adolfo Macias (C), alias Fito, is transferred by military personnel upon arrival at the air base in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on June 25, 2025, after his recapture in Manta, Manabi Province. Ecuadorian security forces recaptured fugitive "Fito," the country's most wanted drug trafficker, whose escape in January 2024 sparked an unprecedented wave of violence, President Daniel Noboa reported on June 25. (Photo by MARCOS PIN / AFP) (Photo by MARCOS PIN/AFP via Getty Images) / MARCOS PIN