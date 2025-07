El naufragio de un ferry provoca decenas de muertos y desaparecidos cerca de Bali

Ketapang (Indonesia), 03/07/2025.- A handout photo made available by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency shows rescuers carrying a victim in a body bag, after a ferry capsized in the waters off of the Bali strait in Ketapang, Indonesia, 03 July 2025. Indonesian rescuers were searching for at least 61 people missing after a ferry sank on its way to the resort island of Bali, a local search and rescue agency said. EFE/EPA/Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES / Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency / HANDOUT ( EFE )