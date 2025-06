Araqchí acusa a EE.UU. de traicionar la diplomacia y de cruzar todas las líneas rojas

Istanbul (Turkey), 22/06/2025.- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks during a press conference in Istanbul, Turkey, 22 June 2025. The US forces struck three of Iran's key nuclear sites: Natanz, Isfahan and Fordo, US President Trump announced on 21 June. Israel and Iran have been exchanging fire since Israel launched strikes across Iran on 13 June 2025 as part of Operation 'Rising Lion.' (Turquía, Estanbul) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN / ERDEM SAHIN ( EFE )