Macron pide a Israel frenar ataques no relacionados al programa nuclear de Irán

SURESNES (France), 18/06/2025.- French President Emmanuel Macron (2-L), Prime Minister Francois Bayrou (L) and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo (R) attend a ceremony marking the 85th anniversary of late French General Charles de Gaulle's World War II resistance call of 18 June 1940, at the Mont-Valerien memorial in Suresnes, outside Paris, France, 18 June 2025. (Francia) EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON / CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON ( EFE )