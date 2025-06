Rusia y Ucrania iniciaron nuevo intercambio de prisioneros de guerra

UNDISCLOSED (Ukraine), 09/06/2025.- Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) react following a prisoner swap at an undisclosed location, Ukraine, 09 June 2025, amid the Russian invasion. The exchange began today and will continue in several stages over the coming days. Among the categories of those we are returning now are the wounded and seriously injured, as well as those under 25 years of age, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote in his official Telegram channel. The agreement about POWs' exchange was reached after recent Russia-Ukraine talks held in Turkey. (Rusia, Turquía, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/STRINGER / STRINGER ( EFE )