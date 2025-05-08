De dónde es y quién es el nuevo papa León XIV elegido en 2025: Fotos, edad y trayectoria

Los cardenales electores decidieron que
será el nuevo papa sucesor de Francisco, fallecido el pasado 21 de abril. Robert Francis Prevost
El cardenal protodiácono, Dominique Mamberti, fue el encargado de confirmar que Robert Francis Prevost
es el papa 267 en la historia de la Iglesia Católica y que tomará el nombre de Leon XIV. Este cardenal medio estadounidense, medio latino —nació en Chicago, de padres de origen francés y español, y ha pasado 40 años en Perú, donde ha sido obispo.
Está en ascenso en los últimos días, porque no despierta antipatías en ningún sector, no ha dado una sola entrevista y mantiene un perfil muy bajo.
De 69 años, carácter tranquilo y humilde, es de los pocos a los que Francisco señaló de alguna manera, al nombrarle por sorpresa en 2023 jefe del potente dicasterio para los obispos, un cargo en el que ha tenido contacto con todos los continentes.
Tiene mucha experiencia tanto pastoral como de gobierno, pues ha sido superior de los agustinos, la orden a la que pertenece, y conoce la Curia.
Es un mediador entre los obispos de EE. UU., la Iglesia donde la división ideológica y la polarización es más fuerte. Sería una señal ante la nueva era de Donald Trump y podría hacer regresar las donaciones de Estados Unidos a las maltrechas arcas vaticanas. 