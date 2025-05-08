De dónde es y quién es el nuevo papa León XIV elegido en 2025: Fotos, edad y trayectoria

Newly elected Pope Leo XIV, Robert Prevost addresses the crowd on the main central loggia balcony of the St Peter's Basilica for the first time, after the cardinals ended the conclave, in The Vatican, on May 8, 2025. Robert Francis Prevost was on Thursday elected the first pope from the United States, the Vatican announced. A moderate who was close to Pope Francis and spent years as a missionary in Peru, he becomes the Catholic Church's 267th pontiff, taking the papal name Leo XIV. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images) / TIZIANA FABI