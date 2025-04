India: al menos 26 turistas muertos en ataque insurgente en Cachemira

Aishmuqam (India), 22/04/2025.- Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard at Anantnag Pahalgam road in Aishmuqam, south of Srinagar, India, 22 April 2025. Suspected terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists in Pahalgam, a popular tourist destination and hill station. EFE/EPA/FAROOQ KHAN / FAROOQ KHAN ( EFE )