Ruanda y Bélgica rompen relaciones por crisis en el Congo

GENEVA (Switzerland), 14/03/2025.- People hold a demonstration to denounce Rwanda's aggression in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo, on Place des Nations in front of the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, 14 March 2025. (Ruanda, Suiza, Ginebra) EFE/EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI / MARTIAL TREZZINI ( EFE )