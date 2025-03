La guerrilla kurda de Turquía anunció un alto al fuego después de 40 años de conflicto

DIYARBAKIR (Turkey), 27/02/2025.- Supporters of Turkish pro-Kurdish Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM) gather to watch on a screen a press conference of a DEM delegation following their visit to jailed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Ocalan, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, 27 February 2025. At the press conference of the DEM on 27 February, a letter from the imprisoned PKK militant leader was read, in which Abdullah Ocalan called on the Kurdish group to lay down their arms. (Turquía) EFE/EPA/STRINGER / STRINGER ( EFE )