Huracán Helene dejó al menos 33 muertos en su paso por EE.UU.

Atlanta (United States), 27/09/2024.- A man wades through the flood waters at the Peachtree Park Apartments after Tropical Storm Helene raced through Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 27 September 2024. Hurricane Helene made landfall near Perry, Florida and several deaths have been reported in Georgia. (tormenta) EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER / ERIK S. LESSER ( EFE )