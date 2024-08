Aumenta a 2000 el número de detenidos por protestas en Venezuela, según Maduro

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gestures during a press conference about the presidential election at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas on August 2, 2024. - The ruling TSJ summoned candidates of last presidential election, accused by the opposition of being fraudulent, after accepting an appeal by the proclaimed winner Nicolas Maduro for the highest court to certify the process. (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP) / JUAN BARRETO