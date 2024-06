¡Venezuela da el golpe sobre la mesa! Victoria sobre México y puntera absoluta del Grupo B

Inglewood (United States), 26/06/2024.- Venezuela celebrates a goal by Salomon Rondon which was scored on a penalty kick after a foul during the second half of the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 group B soccer match between Venezuela and Mexico at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, USA, 26 June 2024. EFE/EPA/ALLISON DINNER / ALLISON DINNER ( EFE )