Hamás confirma la muerte de 210 personas en operación de rescate de rehenes israelíes

Sana'a (Yemen), 07/06/2024.- A Houthi supporter waves a Palestinian flag during a protest against the US and Israel, and in solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Sana'a, Yemen, 07 June 2024. Thousands of Houthi supporters participated in a protest in support of the Palestinian people and condemning the US support of Israeli actions in Gaza. The protest came a day after Yemen's Houthis claimed to have launched two joint drone attacks with an Iraqi militia group against ships at Israel's Haifa port, in retaliation for the Israeli military operations in Gaza, vowing to keep up maritime attacks in solidarity with Palestinians, according to a statement by Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB / YAHYA ARHAB ( EFE )