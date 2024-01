Se levantan protestas en Machu Picchu por privatización de venta de boletería

TOPSHOT - Members of the police stand guard at the entrance of the Machu Picchu ruins while tour operators and residents hold a strike and demonstration against the opening of online ticket sales to the ruins of the Inca citadel, in Machu Picchu Pueblo, Peru on January 26, 2024. Visitors to Peru's iconic Machu Picchu site were met Thursday by protesters angry with the government for privatizing ticket sales at the Inca citadel. Tour operators and residents closed shops in protest and blocked the tracks of a tourist train, compelling those on board to walk the remaining three kilometers (1.9 miles) to the entrance. (Photo by Carolina Paucar / AFP) (Photo by CAROLINA PAUCAR/AFP via Getty Images) / CAROLINA PAUCAR