Montesinos a 19 años de cárcel por masacres Pativilca y La Cantuta en 1992

TOPSHOT - Vladimiro Montesinos (L), former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori's right-hand man, stares as he arrived at a judiciary courthouse in Lima, 20 January 2004, to face charges of brokering illegal arms shipments to the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), Latin America's largest insurgency. The Peruvian court was set to hear oral arguments on the most serious of 70 charges filed against Montesinos, who faces 20 years in prison if convicted. Peru's former spy chief, has already been sentenced in five trials and has yet to face charges of illegal enrichment, human rights violations and money laundering, among many others. AFP PHOTO/JAIME RAZURI (Photo by JAIME RAZURI / AFP) (Photo by JAIME RAZURI/AFP via Getty Images) / JAIME RAZURI