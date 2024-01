Brett McGurk ya está en Oriente Próximo para buscar acuerdo entre Israel y Hamás

ARLINGTON, VA - MAY 19: Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter ISIS Brett McGurk listens to questions from reporter during a Pentagon briefing May 19, 2017 in Arlington, Virginia. Mattis, Dunford, and McGurk briefed members of the press on the status of U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign to defeat ISIS. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) / Win McNamee