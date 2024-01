Noche de limbos político-jurídicos guatemaltecos

Supporters gathering outside the National Palace of Culture in Guatemala City follow on a big screen the inauguration of Guatemala's new President Bernardo Arevalo, early on January 15, 2024. Bernardo Arevalo was finally sworn in as Guatemala's president on early Monday after the ceremony was delayed for more than nine hours, capping months of judicial machinations to block the anti-corruption crusader from taking office. (Photo by Martin BERNETTI / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI/AFP via Getty Images) / MARTIN BERNETTI